See 21 Savage Perform for the First Time Since ICE Detention

March 18, 2019
Kyle McCann
21 Savage performs for the first time since his ICE detention

For the first time since he was detained by ICE earlier this year, rapper 21 Savage grabbed a mic and hit the stage.

Back in February, the "A Lot" rapper was detained by ICE for allegedly being in the U.S. illegally. The 26-year-old acknowledged not being a citizen, but also said that he was "targeted" by immigration officials

Over the weekend, for the first time since then, 21 resumed putting in work, taking the stage during a spring break concert in South Padre Island, Texas. The set marked the his first public performance since the ordeal went down. Fans captured some of it, and it's safe to say all that drama didn't slow him down one bit.

21 Savage

