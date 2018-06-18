Rihanna Says She's In the Studio

Brand new Rihanna may be coming sooner than we anticipated!

It's been two whole years since Rihanna's last album, ANTI, and fans have been eagerly waiting for new music. Well, over the weekend, Rihanna let a secret slip when she told Graham Norton, host of the Graham Norton Show in the U.K., that she is in fact IN. THE. STUDIO!

Rihanna talking about new music on @TheGNShow -- pic.twitter.com/UdhGQJvuQ4 — Rihanna News (@Rihanna2) June 15, 2018

This comes just a couple months after NME reported that Rihanna may be getting ready to release two albums/double album.