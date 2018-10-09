Post Malone to Make Acting Debut in Mark Wahlberg Movie

Post is reportedly ready to join the cast of the upcoming murder mystery

October 9, 2018
Kyle McCann
Post Malone walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota / Mark Wahlberg. Premiere Of STX Films' "Mile 22" held at The Regency Village Theatre.

Anthony Behar-SIPA USA / Faye Sadou-AdMedia-SIPA USA

Turns out Post Malone and Mark Wahlberg will soon have more in common than being white guys in the rap game. 

Related: Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October

First, yes, just to clarify, at one time Mark Walhberg spread some "Good Vibrations" as the frontman for Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch. Wahlberg has since gone on to have a nice little career in Hollywood. And now for his next film, he'll be acting alongside the "Better Now" rapper.

According to Variety, Post Malone will join the cast of the upcoming Netflix film Wonderland. Wahlberg, Winston DukeIliza ShlesingerAlan Arkin, and more have also signed on for the film adaptation of the 2013 Ace Atkins novel Robert B. Parker's Wonderland

It's not known yet what role Post Malone plays, but Wahlberg will reportedly play a detective trying to uncover the truth about a murder.

The film's director has already said to expect sequels if the film is a hit. 

So far, Netflix has not set a release date.

 

Tags: 
Post Malone
Netflix
mark wahlberg
Wonderland

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.09.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Your Partner Said You Could Never Take Longer Than 10 Minutes To Text Them Back?!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Ever Date Your Ex’s Friend?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are ‘Prettier’ People Shadier Than Average Looking People In Relationships? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.08.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio