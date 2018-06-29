Nicki Minaj Skinny Dips at Night... and Teases Post Malone Collab

See why fans of the 'Queen' have this clip on repeat

June 29, 2018
Kyle McCann
File photo dated 07/05/18 of Nicki Minaj / Post Malone walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PA Images - SIPA USA / Anthony Behar - SIPA USA

While fans of Nicki Minaj are still waiting for Queen to drop, that certainly doesn't mean we haven't gotten to hear her recently.

Nicki recently released a handful of her own tracks off the upcoming album, set for release on August 10, jumped on an Ariana Grande pop track, and spit a few bars on YG's "Big Bank" with 2 Chainz and Big Sean.

The "Chun-Li" rapper now appears set to release another collab in the coming days, this time with Post Malone. Earlier this week, Minaj shared the following clip promoting "Ball For Me" off Post's Beerbongs & Bentleys

Soon come -- #BallForMe

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

So while we continue to wait to get our hands on Queen, let's just soak up all the Nicki guest spots we can get. Listen to the NSFW "Ball For Me" below:

