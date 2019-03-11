Nicki Minaj Cancels Another Concert, Fans React by Shouting "Cardi B"

After being forced to cancel a second show on her European tour, Nicki Minaj fans trolled the rapper by chanting, "Cardi B" as they were leaving the arena.

The beef with Cardi B has certainly faded since the shoe-shot heard 'round the world back in September. Though fans in Bordeaux, France were quick to reignite the flames when they learned that Minaj's concert wouldn't be going on as planned over the weekend.

The "Barbie Tingz" rapper hopped on Instagram from backstage to explain that it was the building that prevented Minaj and Juice WRLD from performing, not the rapper herself.

This comes a couple weeks after Minaj had to cancel another show in Slovenia for a similar issue. Of course, those fans didn't start chanted Cardi B.