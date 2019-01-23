Lil Wayne Drops XXXTentacion Collab on What Would Have Been his 21st Birthday
January 23rd would have been XXXTentacion's 21st Birthday
January 23, 2019
January 23, 2019 would have been rapper XXXTentacion's 21st birthday. To mark the day, Lil Wayne released a powerful new video for the pair's collaboration "Don't Cry."
The track is featured on Wayne's Tha Carter V album, and marks one of the final verses X recorded before his murder back in June.
XXXTentacion was shot and killed in an apparent robbery outside of a motorcycle dealership in Miami on June 18.
Meanwhile, Lil Wayne dropped the highly anticipated Tha Carter V back in September. It came after years of waiting, and back-and-forth legal battles.