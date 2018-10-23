EXCLUSIVE: Mike Posner Was Super-Paranoid Next To 2 Chainz and Usher

Plus, Mike Posner & The Legendary Mike Posner Band Perform on The Late Late Show

October 23, 2018
Kyle McCann
Mike Posner walking on the red carpet at The T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

L.E. Baskow/LeftEye Images/Sipa USA)/Sipa USA

The man behind the beard is back!

As we continue looking into the life of Mike Posner, it's time now for a special glimpse into one of those moments that was almost too surreal for the "Song About You" singer. Posner tells us in Chapter II about the one time he found himself in the studio with 2 ChanizUsher, and some secondhand smoke.

Meanwhile, Posner is hitting the late night circuit promoting his new single. He stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night with his band, The Legendary Mike Posner Band, to perform "Song About You." Check it out:

 

Mike Posner
Song About You

