Ariana Grande Just Went Off on the GRAMMY Awards

February 7, 2019
Kyle McCann
Turns out all those reports about Ariana Grande having some kind of issue with the folks behind the GRAMMY Awards were right.

Rolling Stone was among a number of outlets to report that a disagreement between the "thank u, next" singer and GRAMMY producers caused Grande to decide not to attend this weekend's show.

Grande is up for a pair of GRAMMY Awards, but now says she won't be there to accept if she wins. On her Twitter account, moments ago, the star went off about the whole situation.

So, looks like we won't be seeing Ari at the GRAMMYs on Sunday. 

 

