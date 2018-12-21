21 Savage Drops 'I Am > I Was' Featuring a Who's Who of Hip-Hop

Trust that after one listen straight through, you won't even care that 21 Savage made you wait all year for his sophomore album.

No question, the wait for I Am > I Was is more than worth it. But before we even get into it, the first really cool part of this new album is that this website lets fans convert their own pictures into album art. Go ahead and put some scratch marks on your favorite selfie, share it on your Instagram, and then come back. We'll wait.

In addition to some fire features on I Am > I Was, Saint Laurent Don delivers some of the sharpest rhymes of his young career. Perhaps our favorite track is the first, "A Lot" with J. Cole. The album's opener is soulful, genuine, and truly heartfelt. Both Savage and Cole deliver, and set the tone for the rest of the album. A few other features worth your time are Offset on "1.5," Post Malone on "All My Friends," and "Monster" with Childish Gambino.

Check out the entire tracklisting below:

1. ​"A Lot" featuring J. Cole

2. "Break ​Da Law"

3. "​A&T" featuring Yung Miami

4. ​"Out for The Night"

5. "Gun Smoke"

6. "1.5" featuring Offset

7. "All My Friends" featuring Post Malone

8. "​Can't Leave Without It" featuring Gunna and Lil Baby

9. ​"ASMR"

10. ​"Ball W/o You"

11. "​Good Day" featuring Project Pat and ScHoolboy Q

12. "Pad Lock"

13. "Monster" featuring Childish Gambino

14. ​"Letter 2 My Momma"

15. "4L" featuring Young Nudy

Listen to each track at the top, and let us know what you think.