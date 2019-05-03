Shawn Mendes' New Music Video, Drake's BBMAs Speech and Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner Tie the Knot In Vegas

May 3, 2019
Krystal Bee

On this week's Music Minute, we swoon over Shawn Mendes' new song and music video for "If I Can't Have You", watch Drake shoutout Arya Stark from Game of Thrones in his BBMAs speech and congrats to Joe and Sophie on tying the knott in Vegas!

See photos and videos from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tying the knott in Las Vegas HERE

Watch Drake's acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards HERE

Watch Shawn Mendes' video for "If I Can't Have You" HERE

Tags: 
Music Minute
Krystal Bee
Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner
Game of Thrones
Drake
Billboard Music Awards
BBMAs
Shawn Mendes
If I Can't Have You
IG

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show LIVE From Guadalajara Grill For Cinco De Mayo! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Diplo Ditches Our AMP Hype Bros On The Red Carpet & We May Be Banned from Vegas! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Brian HAS To Propose & IG Might Be Cancelling Your Like Count ! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
4.30.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Who On The Show Is Most Concerned After News Of Coachella’s Herpes Outbreak?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio