NSYNC Music Rumors, Chance The Father & Will Smith Bussin' Down!

Chance the Rapper, Chance the husband & chance the FATHER again! Chance and his longtime girlfriend made it official last weekend and got married and NOW, Chance has confirmed he and his wife are now expecting their 2nd child, a girl!!! Baby is due this September!! Read More

Rob Kim, Stringer

Looks like we could be getting a new *NSYNC album. Keyword: COULD! Lance Bass revealed in a documentary premiered at South by Southwest that *NSYNC has “a lot of songs written for an album they never released”. The songs would be old now….but will we ever get to hear them?

Lance Bass and Director Aaron Kunkel Speak The Truth In ‘The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story’ – SXSW https://t.co/FNgpJjmAz0 pic.twitter.com/S5mXy0PGOs — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2019

Earlier this week Instagram and Facebook went down almost for what felt like an entire day and we didn’t know what to do with ourselves!!! Once it was back, the internet celebrated but Will Smith felt like bussin down—

-MAJOR WEEKEND MOOD!