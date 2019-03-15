*NSYNC Music Rumors, Chance The Father & Will Smith Bussin' Down!

March 15, 2019
Krystal Bee
97.1 AMP Radio Music Minute with Krystal Bee

Chance the Rapper, Chance the husband & chance the FATHER again! Chance and his longtime girlfriend made it official last weekend and got married and NOW, Chance has confirmed he and his wife are now expecting their 2nd child, a girl!!! Baby is due this September!! Read More

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley
Rob Kim, Stringer

Looks like we could be getting a new *NSYNC album. Keyword: COULD! Lance Bass revealed in a documentary premiered at South by Southwest that *NSYNC has “a lot of songs written for an album they never released”. The songs would be old now….but will we ever get to hear them?

Earlier this week Instagram and Facebook went down almost for what felt like an entire day and we didn’t know what to do with ourselves!!! Once it was back, the internet celebrated but Will Smith felt like bussin down—

-MAJOR WEEKEND MOOD!

Instagram: Back online. ⁣ ⁣ Me:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Music Minute

