Music Minute: New Music From Ciara & Khalid and the New Season Of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Let's start with new music from Ciara. She teased her new single "Thinkin' Bout You" on Instagram earlier this week and it's finally here! So excited for her next album scheduled to drop May 10th!

Let's keep the new music going with Khalid's new single "Self." This is Khalid's fifth song from his upcoming Sophomore album "Free Spirit" dropping next week!

Check out Khalid's song 'Self' HERE

Track 14 Self out now -- A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on Mar 28, 2019 at 5:20am PDT

The new trailer for Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians dropped this week and it looks so juicey! Looks like we'll be getting a closer look at the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal.