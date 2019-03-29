Music Minute: New Music From Ciara & Khalid and the New Season Of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Let's start with new music from Ciara. She teased her new single "Thinkin' Bout You" on Instagram earlier this week and it's finally here! So excited for her next album scheduled to drop May 10th!
A girl will do some goofy stuff.. jumping on the bed.. singing into brushes..etc when she’s Thinkin Bout Him -- #ThinkinBoutYou
Let's keep the new music going with Khalid's new single "Self." This is Khalid's fifth song from his upcoming Sophomore album "Free Spirit" dropping next week!
Check out Khalid's song 'Self' HERE
The new trailer for Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians dropped this week and it looks so juicey! Looks like we'll be getting a closer look at the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal.
The -- wait -- is -- over -- Everything from this past year is coming to light on the new season of #KUWTK - starting Sunday at 9|8c on E!