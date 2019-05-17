Music Minute with Krystal Bee: New DJ Khaled Album, Ariana Grande Getting Sued and Halsey Dancing To "Old Town Road"

May 17, 2019
Krystal Bee

This week's Music Minute we talk DJ Khaled's new album featuring Nipsey Hussle, Ariana Grande getting sued for $25,000 and Halsey dancing to "Old Town Road".

Read more about DJ Khaled's album: Nipsey Hussle Foreshadows His Fate In DJ Khaled’s “Higher”

Music Minute
Krystal Bee

