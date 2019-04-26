Music Minute with Krystal Bee: Britney Spears Update, New Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber + Ed Sheeran Secret Project

April 26, 2019
Krystal Bee

This week's Music Minute with Krystal Bee talks about Britney Spears being released from the mental health facility, Taylor Swift's new single and music video for "ME!" ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco and Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran working on a secret project!

For more info about Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran's secret project click HERE

Watch Taylor Swift's new song "Me!" ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco HERE

Music Minute
Krystal Bee
