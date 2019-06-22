Music Minute: Rihanna Gets Drunk, New Music from Shawn Mendes + More!
June 22, 2019
On this week's Music Minute with Krystal Bee: Rihanna and Seth Meyers get drunk together, new music from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, plus Ed Sheeran reveals details on his new album!
