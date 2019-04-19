Lizzo and Krystal Bee Talk Dream Collabs, Playing the Flute and Speaking Spanish

April 19, 2019
Krystal Bee
Categories: 
Interview

Lizzo dropped a new album "Cuz I Love You" and chats with Krystal Bee about her new music, Coachella and dream collabs + more!

 

A couple fun facts about tomorrow: 1️⃣ It’s Good Friday 2️⃣ There’s a full moon 3️⃣ Taurus season begins 4️⃣ MY ALBUM DROPS BITCHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH ------------ THIS UR LAST CHANCE TO PRE-ORDER ‘CUZ I LOVE YOU’ AND HELP ME MAKE THIS THE BEST ALBUM EVERRRR! (@iwantalexx glam & photo)

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Tags: 
Lizzo
Krystal Bee
Interview

Recent On-Demand Audio
4.22.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea Met A New Man During Coachella Weekend 2! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Do You Know What LA’s “Hollywood” Sign Originally Said? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Has Anyone Ever Made A Completely Unacceptable Move On You During A Date?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What's Your Ultimate Spring Break Fail?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio