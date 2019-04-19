Lizzo and Krystal Bee talk dream collabs, playing the flute and speaking Spanish

April 19, 2019
Krystal Bee

Lizzo dropped a new album "Cuz I Love You" and chats with Krystal Bee about her new music, Coachella and dream collabs + more!

 

A couple fun facts about tomorrow: 1️⃣ It’s Good Friday 2️⃣ There’s a full moon 3️⃣ Taurus season begins 4️⃣ MY ALBUM DROPS BITCHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH ------------ THIS UR LAST CHANCE TO PRE-ORDER ‘CUZ I LOVE YOU’ AND HELP ME MAKE THIS THE BEST ALBUM EVERRRR! (@iwantalexx glam & photo)

