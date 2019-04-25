Lil Nas X Talks Breaking Records With "Old Town Road" & Working With Billy Ray Cyrus

April 25, 2019
Krystal Bee

Lil Nas X stops by to talk to Krystal Bee about breaking records with his song "Old Town Road" and working with Billy Ray Cyrus. 

out horse riding with the goat

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Lil Nas X
Krystal Bee
Interview
IG

