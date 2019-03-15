FREE FOOD FRIDAY: Score Free Tacos from 3-5pm

March 15, 2019
Krystal Bee

Join us for AMP's FREE FOOD FRIDAY

Find us out at Pico Supermarket on Whittier Blvd & Olympic Blvd in Pico Rivera this Friday, March 15th from 3pm to 5pm. 

Find our very own Krystal Bee and the AMP crew under the AMP billboard and get a chance to win your very own AMPventure! AMP is giving away 3 amazing trips to see your favorite artist. Sign up to win! For more info, click here

  • Cardi B at Bonnaroo (Manchester, Tennesse) 
  • Arian Grande at the O2 Arena (London, England) 
  • Post Malone at Firefly Festival (Dover, Delaware) 

 

Taco truck Tacos Super Gallito will be  giving away FREE tacos to the first 97 listeners to show up! 

Tags: 
Free Food Friday

Recent On-Demand Audio
3.15.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are You Honest When Asked About The Last Time You Hooked Up?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian Gets Zapped In Studio with Shock Collar Trivia! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea Made It Back From A Party Held In The Future! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
3.14.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio