FREE FOOD FRIDAY: Score Free Tacos from 3-5pm
March 15, 2019
Join us for AMP's FREE FOOD FRIDAY!
Find us out at Pico Supermarket on Whittier Blvd & Olympic Blvd in Pico Rivera this Friday, March 15th from 3pm to 5pm.
Find our very own Krystal Bee and the AMP crew under the AMP billboard and get a chance to win your very own AMPventure! AMP is giving away 3 amazing trips to see your favorite artist. Sign up to win! For more info, click here.
- Cardi B at Bonnaroo (Manchester, Tennesse)
- Arian Grande at the O2 Arena (London, England)
- Post Malone at Firefly Festival (Dover, Delaware)
Taco truck Tacos Super Gallito will be giving away FREE tacos to the first 97 listeners to show up!