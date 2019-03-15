FREE FOOD FRIDAY: Score Free Tacos from 3-5pm

Join us for AMP's FREE FOOD FRIDAY!

Find us out at Pico Supermarket on Whittier Blvd & Olympic Blvd in Pico Rivera this Friday, March 15th from 3pm to 5pm.

Find our very own Krystal Bee and the AMP crew under the AMP billboard and get a chance to win your very own AMPventure! AMP is giving away 3 amazing trips to see your favorite artist. Sign up to win! For more info, click here.

Cardi B at Bonnaroo (Manchester, Tennesse)

Arian Grande at the O2 Arena (London, England)

Post Malone at Firefly Festival (Dover, Delaware)

Taco truck Tacos Super Gallito will be giving away FREE tacos to the first 97 listeners to show up!