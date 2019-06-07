Britney Spears Calls Out Billie Eilish, Beyonce Courtside Looks Speaking Volumes and Taylor Swift Needs A Spell Check!

June 7, 2019
Krystal Bee

This week's Music Minute with Krystal Bee, Britney Spears calls out Billie Eilish on Instagram, Beyonce seems annoyed by the woman sitting next to her and Taylor Swift needs help with some spelling!

