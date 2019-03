Ariana Grande stopped by the tattoo shop, got some new ink and felt like sharing it on the gram! Ari is adding leaves to her ribcage tat where she previously got the word “always”, with Pete Davidson. She made very clear, this is not a cover up, it’s just evolving. Read more HERE.

Cardi B is back to stripping. For a movie role that is. It's been confirmed that Cardi B will be making her big screen debut playing a stripper alongside J. Lo who will also be playing a stripper in a film titled 'HUSTLERS.' How hot is that?!?! They started filming today and will be released next year. Read more HERE.

Emma McIntyre, Getty

Khalid is celebrating the upcoming release of his highly anticipated sophomore album “Free Spirit” with a special short film, also titled “Free Spirit”. This special event is invite only and will include an exclusive early listen of the album. If you want to attend this exclusive event, click HERE for a chance to win.