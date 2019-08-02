Ariana Grande and Social House Drop 'Boyfriend' Music Video, Nicki Minaj Is Petty and Why Shawn Mendes Doesn't Use Social Media

New music and music video from Ariana Grande with Social House,this is Boyfriend--

Ari also went on twitter to say "People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship and have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone, even tho they want to.”

Watch 'Boyfriend' HERE.

Nicki Minaj is sooooo Petty! No really, she is. Earlier this week Nicki and boyfriend Kenneth Petty went to a beverly hills courthouse for a marriage license and it looks like Nicki Minaj is adding Petty to her name. So, her new full name will be Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

Read more about Nicki Minaj HERE.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are totally a thing but it kinda seems like Shawn Mendes is over the instagram tags and twitter mentions because he deleted both twitter and IG from his devices. In an interview, shawn said his manager is now handling his social and uploading photos for him.

Read more about Shawn Mendes HERE.

For more Music Minute headlines click HERE.