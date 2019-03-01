AMP's Music Minute With Krystal Bee

March 1, 2019
Krystal Bee

Jordyn Woods says Tristan kissed HER....are we buying it? Because Khloe is NOT! + New music from Selena Gomez, J.Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy. PLUS the Jonas Brothers are BACK!!!! You can hear the hottest Music Minute stories EVERY day on 97.1 AMP Radio with yours truly .... and of course, your weekly recaps on the gram! --

WORLD PREMIERE: The Jonas Brothers Return Strong With "Sucker"

The trio is obsessive and effortless on their first song in six years. Get the full story HERE!

The AMP Morning Show is feeling "I Can't Get Enough" from Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, J.Balvin and Tainy

We seriously can’t get enough! -- @itsbennyblanco @selenagomez @jbalvin and @tainy dropped some ------ listen on AMPRadio.com Now! #AMPMorningShow #icantgetenough

A post shared by 97.1 AMP Radio (@971ampradio) on

Catch up with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea HERE

Music Minute

