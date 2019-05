This week's Music Minute, Krystal Bee talks about Kim K and Kanye West welcoming their baby boy, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's new love jam "I Don't Care" and Shawn Mendes in his Calvins.

Read more about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Listen to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's New Song "I Don't Care"

Check out Shawn Mendes in His Calvin Klein Ad