Khalid Drops New Single “Self”

By Reanna Hilario

A few weeks ago, I read somewhere that Khalid has not released one bad song - and they are so right! Today (3/28), the 21-year-old R&B singer-songwriter released his latest single, ‘Self’ from his upcoming sophomore album, Free Spirit.

Free Spirit is set to release on April 5. ‘Self’ is the second single to come from this album, ‘My Bad’ being the first.

Khalid always wows his fans with his groovy beats and intimate and relatable lyrics. With the release of his hit song ‘Location’ back in January 2017, Khalid’s career skyrocketed overnight. According to Spotify, he is the fourth most listened to artist in the world, with over 46 million listeners monthly.

With this new single, ‘Self,’ I can tell you now that this song will quickly become the new favorite.