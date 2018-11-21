Kanye Joins Other Celebs and Donates $500K to Victims of CA Wildfires

(KNX 1070) -- Joining the ranks of a growing list of celebs devoted to helping victims of California's devastating fires, is Kanye West.

West has partnered with Adidas to donate $500,000 to various wildfire relief funds.

On a recent episode of the "Ellen Show," Kim Kardashian West appeared to present a check for $200,000 on behalf of YEEZY to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, and another for $200,000 to the official California Fire Foundation. Additionally, California firefighter Michael Williams and his wife Lisa made a guest appearance on the show and Kardashian West shocked the couple with a check for $100,000 to help rebuild the home the couple lost in the fire.

Video of Kim Kardashian and Ellen Meet California Firefighter Who Lost Home

Kim and Kanye lost their Hidden Hills, California home in the Woolsey Fire. Several celebrities were evacuated.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on social media Wednesday that he is donating $1 million to California wildfire victims. Wearing a "Butte Strong" sweatshirt to support Butte County, where the Camp Fire destroyed more than 15,000 structures. Rodgers explained that the wildfires hit close to home.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you ---- #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl showed his thanks to firefighters who have been battling the Woolsey fire with a barbeque dinner.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home in a deadly California wildfire, they are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation.

With three wildfires in California displacing hundreds of thousands of people, destroying homes, and taking the lives of at least 82 people, the state has suffered an immense loss in the last couple of weeks.

Associated Press and CNS contributed to this story.