Justin Timberlake Reschedules Staples Center Performance to March 10

Finally! We know when JT is bringing 'Sexy Back' to Staples Center.

The Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods Tour show originally scheduled for November 27 will now take place on March 10, 2019. Tickets originally purchased for the November 27 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date on March 10, 2019. Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled event!