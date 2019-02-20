Juice WRLD Announces North American Tour

Following the release of his new single “Robbery” and accompanying Cole Bennett video, Chicago artist Juice WRLD has announced his upcoming North American tour. The tour will make a stop at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 2 at 8:00 PM. Ski Mask The Slump God and The Lyrical Lemonade All-Stars will open the show. Along with the tour, Juice has launched two exclusive merch collaborations, with VLONE and Lyrical Lemonade, and early ticket access for the tour, with Death Race For Love album pre-orders. Purchase the merch and pre-order the album here to receive early access to purchase tickets to Juice’s upcoming North American tour. The early ticket access sale will begin Wednesday February 20 at 6pm PST. General ticket sales for the tour begin Friday, February 22 at 10:00 AM via AXS.com.

Death Race For Love, Juice’s sophomore album, is out March 8 on Grade A Production/ Interscope Records. “Robbery” was released Wednesday February 13 as Zane Lowe’s “World Record” on his Beats 1 show on Apple Music today.

Listen to “Robbery” by Juice WRLD HERE.

Death Race for Love will arrive on March 8 as the follow-up to Goodbye & Good Riddance, Juice WRLD’s massively successful 2018 debut. Along with his double-platinum single “All Girls Are the Same,” the platinum-certified album features his biggest hit to date: the four-times-platinum “Lucid Dreams,” which earned a total of 1,107,288,803 combined video and audio streams last year. In addition, Goodbye & Good Riddance includes Juice WRLD’s chart-climbing single “Armed and Dangerous.”

Born Jarad Higgins, Juice WRLD got his start by shunning major streaming services and building a major following on Soundcloud. Within weeks of the February 2018 premiere of his video for “All Girls Are the Same,” he scored a deal with Interscope Records. Soon after the signing, Juice WRLD made his debut with Goodbye & Good Riddance and drew critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times (who called it “one of the year’s most effective hip-hop releases”.) Juice WRLD also completed his sold-out debut headlining tour of North America in 2018 and is set to make his Coachella debut this year.

Don’t miss your chance to see Juice WRLD with Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade All-Stars at the Greek Theatre on May 2.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50 plus applicable service charges. The Greek Theatre is located at 2700 N Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027