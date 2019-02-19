Jorja Smith & Kali Uchis Announce 2nd Performance at The Greek Theatre

Jorja Smith & Kali Uchis announced a second performance at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 15 at 7:30 PM. The Goldenvoice presale will begin Thursday, February 21 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with the password PISCES. The general on sale will begin Friday, February 22 at 10:00 AM via AXS.com. For May 14th tickets CLICK HERE. For May 15th tickets CLICK HERE

These new performances celebrate a breakthrough year for Uchis following the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Isolation. The record was named one of the best of the year by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Billboard, GQ, Uproxx, Stereogum, Noisey, SPIN, PopMatters, Hypebeast and more. The album includes her much-lauded collaboration with Smith, “Tyrant,” as well as hits “After The Storm” featuring Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins and “Nuestro Planeta” featuring Reykon.

Recent critical acclaim for Isolation…

“One of the most commanding—and endlessly-listenable— pop statements to emerge this year.” Best Albums of 2018—NPR “In the abundant femme art-pop brilliance of this year, Kali Uchis’ bilingual debut album, Isolation, announces her as a genre-defying visionary.” Best Albums of 2018—Pitchfork

“True to its title, Isolation sets Kali Uchis in a class of her own.” The Best Pop and R&B Albums of 2018—The AV Club

“Every song on the album is capable of transporting you to a pleasant daydream about something or someone.” Staff Favorite Albums of 2018—GQ

“Isolation provides some of the most diverse sounds in 2018, combining reggaeton, R&B, funk, bossa nova, and other elements of music that showcases Kali Uchis brilliant talent.” Top Albums of 2018—Hypebeast

Raised between Virginia and her parents’ native Colombia, Kali Uchis’ first studio project, Por Vida, was released to acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork and The FADER, whose cover she graced in 2017. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more. Don’t miss your chance to see Jorja Smith & Kali Uchis at the Greek Theatre on May 14 & May 15. Tickets range from $39.50 to $75.00 plus applicable service charges. The Greek Theatre is located at 2700 N Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027 844-524-7335.

~ Also performing at Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, May 17 ~