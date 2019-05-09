Jonas Brothers Announce "Chasing Happiness" Documentary
May 9, 2019
The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever! But it wasn't easy. The band of brothers just released a trailer for their documentary "Chasing Happiness" set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th.
"Chasing Happiness" goes in depth on the Jonas' childhood, growth in the industry and how they get the band back together. We're already crying.
Check out the trailer below!
#ChasingHappiness— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 8, 2019
June 4th
Amazon @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/dPoVioKfEb