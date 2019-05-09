Nick Jonas Joe Jonas Kevin Jonas Jonas Brothers 97.1 AMP Radio

Jonas Brothers Announce "Chasing Happiness" Documentary

May 9, 2019

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever! But it wasn't easy. The band of brothers just released a trailer for their documentary "Chasing Happiness" set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th. 

"Chasing Happiness" goes in depth on the Jonas' childhood, growth in the industry and how they get the band back together. We're already crying. 

Check out the trailer below!

 

Tags: 
Jonas Brothers
Chasing Happiness
Nick Jonas
Kevin Jonas
Joe Jonas
IG

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Who Would Your Celebrity Mom Be & Edgar Roasts Everyone in Studio! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
BrooOOO, How Many Times Did You Say Bro, Bro? AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
#TeacherAppreciationWeek - What's the weirdest gift a student gave you? AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Whose Mama Did It?! AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: What’s The Craziest Conclusion You’ve Ever Jumped To & Why Does One of Us In Studio Have A Black Eye? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio