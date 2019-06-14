Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Joe Jonas' Bachelor Party Gets The Cops Called On 3 Times

June 14, 2019

In the Jonas Brothers' recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the band of brothers play a segment called 'Know your Bro'. "We had the cops on the first night call on us three times," Nick recalled. "Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts in the nightclub. He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead. He wore that on a boat all day long."

Watch the full interview here:

Tags: 
Jonas Brothers
Joe Jonas

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: What’s Your Drunk Mating Call Sound Like & Do You Have Daddy Issues? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Did You Ever End Up Dating Someone Like Your Dad & What Your Sleep Position Says About Your Bedroom Performance - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Someone Left A + Pregnancy Test On Our Listener’s Windshield & Can You Win 'Is He The Father!?'  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Our Listener’s Pastor Exposed Someone That Did Her Dirty & Why Didn’t Brian Call The Police For His GF? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show - A Team Member Shattered A Listener's Dreams By Skipping Their Party & What's Your Worst GPS Fail?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio