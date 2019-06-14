Joe Jonas' Bachelor Party Gets The Cops Called On 3 Times

In the Jonas Brothers' recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the band of brothers play a segment called 'Know your Bro'. "We had the cops on the first night call on us three times," Nick recalled. "Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts in the nightclub. He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead. He wore that on a boat all day long."

Watch the full interview here: