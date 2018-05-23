What's Leaving Netflix In June 2018? Here's the List!

Another month is ending, so that means it's time to look at what is leaving Netflix in the coming days. In fact, with a holiday weekend right around the corner, it's a great chance to binge on these programs before it's too late.

Yes, it's your last chance to stream movies like 50 First Dates, 8 Mile, and The Angry Birds Movie. Plus, TV shows like Baby Daddy and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will also be exiting the service.

Here's a look at the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving 6/1/18

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving 6/2/18

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8/18

Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/9/18

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15/18

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving 6/16/18

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving 6/18/18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20/18

Cake

Leaving 6/21/18

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22/18

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving 6/23/18

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving 6/25/18

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26/18

Alpha and Omega

Leaving 6/29/18

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving 6/30/18