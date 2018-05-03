WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Khalid Drop New Single, "Youth"

It's here! Two of the brightest stars of Generation Z have come together for an epic single.

Shawn Mendes just released his collaboration with Khalid on the track, "Youth." The song shows a vulnerable side of the two artists as they sing about their youth.

"You can't take my youth away / This soul of mine will never break / As long as I wake up today / You can't take my youth away," the pair sing for the track's chorus.

Check out the song's lyric video here:



Fans are already loving the new track. One fan account wrote "empowered, touched, and absolutely speecheless. Crushed it."



You just put a song out there this world was in desperate need of. A song to celebrate life to and FEEL at the same time. Perfect balance. Brilliant. @shawnmendes @thegreatkhalid — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) May 3, 2018

Shawn has a busy month ahead. His third album, Shawn Mendes: The Album drops on May 25. Click here to pre-order that album right now

"Youth" is the third track from that album to be released so far. Mendes has already released "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan."

