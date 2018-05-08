WATCH: Nicki Minaj Says She & Madonna Have “A Secret”

They were two of the most talked about celebrities on the red carpet of the Met Gala last night, and apparently, they have a secret of their own.



Yes, it sounds like Nicki Minaj and Madonna are working on… something?



“Madonna and I have a secret coming soon,” Nicki told Good Morning America on Monday (May 7).



It wouldn’t mark the first time that the two stars have worked together. Nicki was featured on Madonna’s 2015 single, “Bitch I’m Madonna.” That track appeared on Madonna’s Rebel Heart album.



Minaj, of course, also used the Met Gala to break her own solo news. She announced last night that her fourth album, titled Queen, will be dropping on June 15.



The album’s first two tracks, “Barbie Tings” and “Chun Li.," are already smash hits. Check out the music videos for those tracks here.