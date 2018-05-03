WATCH: Christina Aguilera Drops "Accelerate" Single & Announces New Album!

It’s been six years since her last full album, but Christina Aguilera is back! Oh, and she’s TOTALLY back!

Aguilera dropped a brand new single “Accelerate” today (May 3), and the track features Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. The song already has a glitter-filled video:



"Accelerate" is the first single from Christina’s upcoming new album, Liberation. The 15-track album will drop on June 15.

Yes, it includes the HIGHLY anticipated duet with Demi Lovato.

“I love you. I know you’ve been waiting,” Aguilera said on Wednesday in a video shared online. “It needed to be perfect for you. For me. I’m ready. It’s time. I’m finally feeling liberated.”

We can’t wait for the full album, Christina!