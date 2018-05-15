WATCH: BTS Release Video Teaser for "Fake Love"

K-Pop stars BTS released the teaser video for their upcoming song (and music video), “Fake Love,” on Monday (May 14).



The new single will drop this Friday (May 18). That, of course, is the same day that they will be releasing their highly-anticipated new album, Love Yourself: Tear.



The weekend of BTS won’t end there, of course. The group will also be performing during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (May 20).



That televised performance will reportedly mark the world TV premiere of “a new single.” Could they be performing “Fake Love,” perhaps? We’ll have to wait and see!



Have mentioned that we’ll be in Las Vegas with the group this weekend? Yeah, it’s happening! We'll be catching up with the guys of BTS in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 19) BEFORE they take the BBMA stage on Sunday (May 20). So we figured, who is better to ask the guys questions than YOU... the faithful ARMY?!



We'll take your questions on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, just use the hashtag #RadioAMAwithBTS. You can also put your questions below:



We’ll have more on their new single and album this weekend.



And, of course, make sure you check back in with us to see how they answered YOUR questions!