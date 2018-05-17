LISTEN: Jennifer Lopez Teams Up with DJ Khaled & Cardi B for “Dinero”

Jennifer Lopez is back with another new single, and this time she has star power with her. The music superstar released “Dinero” on Thursday, and it features Cardi B and DJ Khaled.



In fact, the “Spanglish” track is already being looked at as a possible contender for the "song of the summer." Could it be? We think so!



“I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow . . . yo quiero dinero,” JLo sings for the song's sexy chorus.



DJ Khaled raises the song's energy when he shouts “Mo Money,” and “Dinero,” Plus, Cardi B steals the show as she offers a rap interlude that includes the lyrics, ““I just want my money, chips, guac, and queso.”



Jennifer Lopez will perform during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. The show, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday (May 20). The program, which will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, airs live on NBC.