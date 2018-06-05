Listen to Daft Punk in the New 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer

Wreck-It Ralph is back!

The first full trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has dropped, and the trailer is set to the French duo Daft Punk's smash hit song "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger."



John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman return as the voices of Ralph and Vanellope in the sequel. They'll travel through an arcade's new Wi-fi router trying to find a replacement part for Sugar Rush.



Of course, the trailer pokes fun at all of the Disney princesses in the way that only Ralph can (basically, the movie is pulling a Deadpool 2 in the humor department). Jack McBrayer, James Corden, Idina Menzel, and James Corden will also lend their voices to the movie.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be released on Nov. 21.