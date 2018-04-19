LISTEN: Ariana Grande Shares First Snippet of "No Tears Left To Cry"

It’s not much, but it’s just enough to leave us wanting more.

Ariana Grande has dropped a teaser before she releases her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry," tomorrow (April 20).



Grande first dropped the news about the single on Tuesday (April 17). She shared even more details about the new track yesterday (April 18).



Late last night, Grande posted the cover art for the single. It shows Ariana’s face, and we see a rainbow over her eyes.



As they famously say, “after the storm comes the rainbow,” and it’s assumed that the bombing in Manchester, England last year likely influenced the track (and Grande’s anticipated upcoming album).The “Side to Side” singer also posted a short snippet of the track on YouTube last night (April 18). We THINK this is our first snippet of the track. Listen here:The release will be her first following her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, and since the tragic bombing at her Manchester concert in May. Grande has worked tirelessly to support the victims and their families since then, and it’s believed that the experience has deeply affected her upcoming music.In another image, which was posted early this morning (April 19), we see Ariana sitting on a stair case with one foot leaning upwards.We’ll have the track tomorrow (April 20) right here!