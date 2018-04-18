Josh Groban & Sara Bareilles Will Host the 2018 Tony Awards

The 2018 Tony Awards will feature two of our favorite singers as the show’s hosts.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban announced via Twitter on Wednesday that they'll host the ceremony, which honors the biggest shows on Broadway.



----------------------------CRAZY AMAZING NEWS ALERT!!!! I literally don’t have words so I’ll do this with emojis...------❤️----➕------------!!!!!! #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/PREncTnSQV — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) April 18, 2018

The Tony Awards will announce this year’s nominations on May 1. The competition will be tight this year as shows from Frozen to the Mean Girls Musical are expected to be eligible for awards. Plus, stars like(who appears in Three Tall Women) and(writer of Mean Girls Musical) could receive nominations as well.“It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to this wonderful community...in high heels, with jokes,” Bareilles said in a statement."To be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of that theatre with a person I just laugh way too much with is beyond words,” Groban added. “But I will have words on Tony night! The best words!”

Bareilles co-wrote (and has starred in) the musical Waitress. Groban starred in the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Both were nominated for Tony awards for their work.



This year's ceremony will take place on June 10 from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The live television broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT (delayed PT) on CBS.