EXCLUSIVE: Brendon Urie Talks Pre-Show Rituals Ahead of Upcoming Panic! At the Disco Tour

Panic! At the Disco will be hitting the road this summer for their Pray For The Wicked Tour, but how do they get ready for each show?



We caught up with the group's frontman, Brendon Urie, to find out about the tour, and he dished on the group’s pre-show rituals. Hint: One of their rituals was actually inspired by the Foo Fighters.



The group also rocked a televised performance from the Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas strip last night (June 7) before game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

While the band’s hometown team may have lost last night, there is good news for Panic! At the Disco fans. They will be hitting the road on July 11 for their Pray for the Wicked Tour with special guests Arizona and Hayley Kiyoko. You can check out the full list of tour dates and buy tickets by clicking here.