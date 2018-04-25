EXCLUSIVE: 5 Things You Didn't Know About James TW

When you're born with a name like James Taylor-Watts, you're destined for musical greatness, right? Of course, that is until people try to search for your music. Because when you share a name with a legendary musician (James Taylor), some of your songs may never appear on search results.

So that's how the stage name James TW was born for the English singer James Taylor-Watts!

What else do we know about him that you don't? Well, we went right to the source for four other things about James, including his love of Nickelback, the origin of the Twollowers (his fan army), and more.

Wow! James’ road to stardom has been a fascinating one. In 2010, when he was just 12 years old, he was performing with his dad's wedding band, and by 2017 the "When You Love Someone" singer was the opening act for the European leg of Shawn Mendes's Illuminate tour.



By the way, have we mentioned that we're OBSESSED with James's latest single, "Say Love," which is now available wherever music is sold!?!?!

"Say Love" is the first single off his highly-anticipated debut album, which is expected to drop this fall. We'll be sure to keep you posted once we know more about the release.