Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour in a Decade!
Facebook was brand new the last time it happened, and cell phones were barely even "smart" the last time it happened, so it's long over due! We're super excited for it too!
Yes, Christina Aguilera is about to hit the road for her first tour in ten years.
The superstar announced today (May 9) that her Liberation Tour will kick off on September 25 in Hollywood, Florida. It's scheduled to make stops in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Christina, of course, is having an incredible year already. She released "Accelerate" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chains earlier this month.
Plus, Xtina and Demi Lovato will debut their collaboration track, "Fall in Line" at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.
Liberation, which is her first album since 2012, will drop on June 15.
Here's the complete list of tour dates:
- September 25 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Florida
- September 28 – Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, New Jersey
- September 30 – The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington, D.C.
- October 3 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City
- October 4 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City
- October 6 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut
- October 8 – Boch Center Wang Theatre – Boston
- October 11 – Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, Ontario
- October 13 – Fox Theatre Detroit – Detroit
- October 16 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago
- October 17 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago
- October 19 – Pepsi Center – Denver
- October 22 – Paramount Theatre – Oakland, California
- October 24 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, California
- October 26 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles
- October 27 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas
- October 29 – Comerica Theatre – Phoenix
- November 1 – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, Texas
- November 3 – WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, Oklahoma
- November 4 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort – Tulsa, Oklahoma
- November 6 – Peabody Opera House – St. Louis
- November 9 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans
- November 11 – Fox Theatre Atlanta – Atlanta
- November 13 – The Mahaffey Theatre – St. Petersburg, Florida
Tickets go on sale for the general public beginning Friday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Click here for more details.