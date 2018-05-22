Camila Cabello Was Hospitalized After the Billboard Music Awards

We’re sending well wishes to Camila Cabello today (May 22). The singer became hospitalized for dehydration just hours after the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 20).



In fact, the illness has forced the “Havana” singer to cancel her appearance as the opening act on Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour date in Seattle, which was scheduled for tonight (May 22).

Camila wrote on Twitter that she went to the hospital after her performance in Las Vegas because she was feeling “really sick."



“They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever,” she wrote in Monday's tweet. “The doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won’t get better — so unfortunately I won’t be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow.”

Cabello, who took home the Billboard Chart Achievement award on Sunday night, performed two songs during the show. She was joined by Pharrell Williams for a performance of their new single, “Sangria Wine,” and then gave a show-stopping performance of her hit song “Havana.”



Camila is expected to resume her role on the Reputation Tour for Swift’s scheduled concert on May 25 in Denver.



Get well soon, Camila!