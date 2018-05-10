Ariana Grande Will Open the Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande's triumphant return to the spotlight will continue later this month. The 24-year-old announced that she will open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a musical performance.

Grande shared the news during her takeover of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (May 1).



We've been obsessed with her single "No Tears Left to Cry" since it dropped earlier this month, so we're eager to see what she has up her sleeve for the show!



Previously announced performers for the ceremony include: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, and BTS.

Meanwhile, superstar Kelly Clarkson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.