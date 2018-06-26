Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 25th Birthday

Ariana Grande is celebrating her 25th birthday in a big way. A party was thrown in her honor last night. Plus, her fiancé (Pete Davidson) has taken to Instagram to express his love for Ari.

The Saturday Night Live star shared a photo on social media with a sweet caption. The photo, which appears to have been taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, shows Ariana on Pete's back.



Meanwhile, Ariana got on the birthday nostalgia train by sharing a video from her third birthday celebration back in 1996. In the home video we see the future pop superstar opening up her birthday presents:



It looks like a birthday party was thrown in New York City for Grande on Monday night (June 25). In fact, Ariana and her brother both shared some party footage on their Instagram stories overnight: Happy Birthday, Ari!