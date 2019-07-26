J. Lo's B-Day Was Lit, Congrats to Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber Got What Pierced!?

July 26, 2019

A couple that gets pierced together, stays together. At least that’s what Justin and Hailey Bieber think!!! Justin added a few holes to his face and showed off his new eyebrow piercing on the gram while hailey went more traditional and added a few studs to her ear.

A very special 50th birthday shoutout to J. Lo and of course her fiancé Alex Rodriguez wanted to give a heartwarming happy birthday message on instagram and yes, we had to hold back our tears.  On top of the cute IG post, J. Lo celebrated her birthday in Miami with friends and A. Rod got her a brand new 2019 Porshe. No big deal!

Congratulations to Demi Lovato who is celebrating one year of sobriety and to make it official, she went out to dinner with support system, her closest friends. Sending Demi love and strength. 

