Is This Optical Illusion 2019's "The Dress"?

December 17, 2019

This bizzare optical illusion has been named "The Best Optical Illusion of the Year" by the non-profit scientific research organization, Neural Correlate Society.

The design that topped the list of ten finalists is called a Dual Axis - its illusion occurs because the viewer can see multiple directions that the shape itself rotates, when keeping an eye on the axis points.

So we ask, is this illusion 2019's "the dress"?

Or the "laurel or yanny" of the year?

Which way do you see the shape rotating: clockwise, counterclockwise, or up or down?

You can check out the rest of the finalists for this year's optical illusion contest on Neural Correlate Society's website!

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Do You Have Hair Growing Out Of Strange Places & What Was Krystal Bee Doing To Chelsea’s Body Last Weekend - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: A Listener Shares How Lizzo Changed Her Life & Legendary Moments From We Can Survive - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What Injury Did You Party With Because Of FOMO & Edgar Found A Condom at the Nail Salon - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Can You Trust Someone That Moves On Quickly From One Relationship To Another & Your Celebrity Look-Alike - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What’s Your Craziest Sneaking Out Story & Did Your Favorite Word Make It To The Dictionary? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
View More On-Demand Audio