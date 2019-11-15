The Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Little Drummer Girl

Nandi Bushell may look like any other 9-year-old, but she's already made quite a few fans, including Questlove, Tom Morello, and Flea!

Nandi, a young Zulu-Brit musician and actress, has found viral success on Instagram with her incredible drum covers.

On her Instagram account, which is managed by her parents, you can see her cover everyone from Nirvana to Bruno Mars.

She's not the only talented one in the family - her parents and brother also pop up in posts from time to join in on the jam sessions.

And sometimes she even accompanies herself, as seen in this Lenny Kravitz cover where she's singing and playing both guitar and drums!

It's easy to see why the Internet is falling in love with little Nandi - we wouldn't be surprised to see her up on a big stage very soon!