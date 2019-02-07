IHOP Introduces 'The Pancizza' – A Pancake and Pizza Mashup

IHOP Restaurants unveiled a never-before-seen food innovation, the Pancizza™, a combination of America’s two most favorite round foods – pancakes and pizza -- in one delicious dish. Pronounced Pan-keet-za, the limited-time menu item was created by IHOP to commemorate National Pizza Day this Saturday.

IHOP has partnered with DoorDash to exclusively offer delivery of 7” Pancizzas in select restaurants in the Chicago, Dallas, New York City, and Los Angeles areas from February 8-10 for $0 delivery fee for first-time DoorDash users with the code PANCIZZA**. These individual-sized Pancizzas are available in three flavors – Original Buttermilk, Bacon and Cheddar, and Cupcake – for only $4.99 and each comes with a variety of signature IHOP syrups. To view participating IHOP Pancizza locations, go to IHOP.com.

For more details about the Pancizza click HERE.